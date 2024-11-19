Pune, Nov 19 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday indicated that her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has dragged his mother, who is undergoing medical treatment, into politics by making her attend his concluding poll rally in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas Pawar claimed their mother, Asha Pawar, was taken to Baramati from Mumbai after halting her medical treatment.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Fierce Electoral Contest Between Ruling Mahayuti Alliance and MVA As 288 Assembly Seats Gear Up for Polls Scheduled for November 20.

The octogenarian attended Ajit Pawar's rally at the Mission ground in Baramati on Monday, the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Notably, NCP leader Ajit Pawar is locked in a riveting contest against his nephew Yugendra Pawar of NCP (SP), who has been strongly endorsed by Sharad Pawar.

Also Read | Bihar Government Approves 9 Proposals in Cabinet Meeting; Check Key Decisions Made by Nitish Kumar Cabinet.

Shrinivas Pawar, a Sharad Pawar loyalist, claimed their mother had told him she would not attend Ajit Pawar's rally.

"I am surprised to see our kaki (Asha Anantrao Pawar) attending the rally as she was never into politics. I feel she has nothing to do with our politics. Why she should be dragged into politics?" asked Sule.

Asha Pawar never attended any of the rallies of NCP in the past, she said.

"I saw her attending the rally wearing a mask. I am feeling restless because she is undergoing medical treatment," the Baramati MP added.

Shirnivas Pawar, father of Yugendra, claimed Asha Pawar was recently taken to Baramati from Mumbai by halting her medical treatment.

"I met her a day before (Ajit Pawar's) rally and asked if she would attend the event. She replied in the negative, saying she couldn't walk even two steps," claimed Shrinivas Pawar.

My mother will return to Mumbai after the election results are out (on November 23) and continue her treatment, he added.

According to Shrinivas, Asha Pawar has already exercised her franchise through the 'vote from home' facility for voters above 85.

"I also asked her jokingly to whom she had voted but she preferred to keep it secret. I even told her she might have made the right decision (about whom to vote) as a mother never takes any wrong decision," he added.

Jay Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, claimed his grandmother herself decided to attend the rally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)