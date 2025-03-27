New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Complimentary travel passes, concessional tickets, free education for wards and medical facilities for family members are some of the facilities that the government provides to porters working at various stations in the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Vaishnaw, said Sahayaks (Licensed Porters/Coolies) have been granted licence for carrying the luggage of passengers at porterage charges directly payable by the passengers to them.

Congress MP Murari Lal Meena raised the issue and asked whether the government is planning to bring porters under the Minimum Wages Act and if they have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) and other government health schemes among other things.

Vaishnaw said various facilities are being offered to porters such as one set of 'Complimentary Admin' Cheque Pass and two sets of Privilege Ticket Order of Second/Sleeper class in a Calendar year for free travel of self and spouse; free educational facilities for wards of Sahayaks in schools run by Railways and Railwaymen's Organisations/Mahila Samitis, and supply of uniforms (three red shirts and one woollen shirt) among others every year.

"Medical facilities to Railway porters and their family members are being provided at par with Railway employees and family members as defined in Railway Medical Rules at the Railway Hospitals/Railway Health Units where porter is presently working including for referral to other Railway Health Units/Railway Hospitals but not to private hospitals empanelled with Railways,” Vaishnaw said.

"Zonal Railways have been instructed to provide restrooms for Sahayaks at all stations with the provision of potable water, barrack beds, etc. and to progressively provide restrooms with TV and RO water at stations having strength of 50 or more Sahayaks," he added.

The railway minister also said Sahayaks can also avail themselves of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PM-SBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PM-JJBY) which are open for all.

