Muzaffarnagar, Aug 17 (PTI) A man was killed when a chemical fell on him while he was working in a factory on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Begarazpur under Mansurpur police station limits, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Empty House Collapses on Sherley Rajan Road in Bandra, Damages Nearby Structures; One Rescued.

After the incident, the worker was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The factory worker has been identified as Vipin Kumar, they added.

Also Read | Visva Bharati University Boundary Wall Row: Students Stage Protest Outside VC Bidyut Chakrabarty’s Residence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)