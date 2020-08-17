Mumbai, August 17: An empty house collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra area on Monday evening, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The house, located on Sherley Rajan Road near Rizvi Architecture College, came down crashing amid continuous rains in Mumbai. While the house was empty, its debris fell on structures nearby, injuring at least two people. Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

"One person has been rescued. A rescue operation is underway," news agency ANI reported. "Eight fire engines have reached the spot," a fire brigade officer told news agency PTI, adding that the incident occurred around 8:30 pm. A rescue van has also been sent to the spot. Mumbai Rains: Portion of Building Collapses in Dadar, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Mumbai: Empty House Collapses on Sherley Rajan Road in Bandra:

#UPDATE: The building that collapsed in Bandra's Sherley Rajan road was empty, however, its debris fell on other structures nearby. One person rescued; rescue operation underway. #Maharashtra https://t.co/N1zCB1iR1f pic.twitter.com/lIz7bRDJyF — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

The fire brigade tagged it as a level-3 incident, and along with eight fire engines. Fortunately, there was no immediate report about any person getting killed. Further details about the house collapse were awaited.

