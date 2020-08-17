Birbhum, August 17: Students of The Visva Bharati University in Birbhum held a protest outside the residence of Vice-Chancellor Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty. The students of the Visva Bharati University staged the protest after a large group of local residents, headed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Naresh Bauri, ransacked the university campus.

The university will remain closed tills situation improves. Earlier in the day, the group went on a rampage in Visva Bharati University campus in Bolpur while protesting against the erection of a boundary wall at the varsity's ground where a fair, popularly known as Poush Mela, is conducted annually around Christmas. 'Leave India' Notice Served to Bangladeshi Student of Visva-Bharati University Over 'Anti-Government' Activities After He Joined Anti-CAA Rallies.

Tweet by ANI:

West Bengal: Students of #VisvaBharati University in Birbhum hold protest outside the residence of Vice-Chancellor Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty. Visva Bharati University to remain closed till the situation improves, the University said in a statement released today. pic.twitter.com/WOvlhvYy91 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

A 1,000-strong mob of irate locals, under the banner of Save Poush Mela Committee, barged into the fairground and vandalised temporary shelters. According to reports, alumni and local people also held a sit-in demonstration before the 'Upasana Griho' (Prayer hall) of the Central University protesting against the alleged attempt to prevent access of people to the iconic fairground - a place where the annual cultural carnival is held during winter every year attracting massive footfall.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also intervened as trouble erupted at the Visva Bharati campus. "I just had word with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Visva Bharati worsening law and order scenario. She has assured that administration will take all steps to restore the law and order. I am sure those enjoined with task will rise to the occasion," Dhankhar tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).