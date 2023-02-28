Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that today the economic survey of Madhya Pradesh has come and he was happy to say that the facts which came in the economic survey prove that the state's economic condition was strong.

"On one hand, we have made all inclusive development with financial discipline and good governance. On the other hand, the size of the state budget has increased continuously. Our tax collection is also continuously increasing. I am proud to say that the economic growth rate of Madhya Pradesh in 2022-23 is 16.43 per cent," CM Chouan said.

He added that last time in 2021-22, the economic growth rate was 18.02 percent, now achieving over 16% on the existing 18.02 percent itself proves that Madhya Pradesh was moving fast economically.

The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2001-02 was Rs 71,594 crores, which has now increased to Rs 13,22,000 crores. Now it can be estimated from this, at what speed the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) is moving forward. Coming to per capita income, in 2001-02, it was Rs 11,718 which was increased to Rs 38,497 in 2011-12, and in 2022-23 it reached Rs 1,40,500, the chief minister said, adding that increasing per capita income means people are continuously increasing their means of income.

The debt-GSDP ratio which was 39.5 percent in 2005, but even after the COVID-19 pandemic it reduced to 22.6 percent in 2020-21. This proves that the percentage of debt-GSDP ratio has been continuously decreasing, Chouhan added.

Talking about capital expenditure, he said that last year, the capital expenditure was Rs 37,089 crores, now it has increased by 23.18 per cent in one year and it reached Rs 45,685 crores.

"The industrial growth rate which was -0.61 percent in 2001-02, has now increased to 24 percent in 2022-23. If you look at the increasing pace of revenue collection, we have also increased the collection of state taxes consistently and the average of the last three years is 7.94%," Chouhan said.

There has been an increase of 13.41 percent in loans to farmers and 30.22 percent to the MSME sector. Madhya Pradesh is at the forefront in providing loans to street vendors. Loans of over Rs521 crore have been given to 5,00,025 street vendors. All the figures show that the economic condition of Madhya Pradesh is strong, Chouhan added.

On the other hand, reacting to the economic survey report, senior Congress leader and leader of opposition Govind Singh said that the economic survey was completely fake. CM Chouhan would get a gold medal if he was rewarded for speaking untruth and making fake announcements, he added.

"If the GDP of the state has increased by 16.5 percent, which has been mentioned in the economic survey. So why did you (CM Chouhan) take a loan of Rs 10,000 crores in the last one and a half months? Why did you impose a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh crores on Madhya Pradesh?" Singh asked. (ANI)

