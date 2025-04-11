Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed the state administration to expedite the completion of the twin-tunnel road project in south Mumbai.

In response to the growing traffic issues in Mumbai, the state government has prioritised infrastructure projects. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing a twin-tunnel road between Orange Gate and Marine Drive (around 6.5 km) to ease traffic congestion in south Mumbai.

As per a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Fadnavis directed the agencies to expedite the project with proper coordination and ensure completion through time-bound planning, and emphasised that it should be completed by December 2028.

"The tunnel project is critical to ease congestion on P D'Mello Road and provide a seamless connection between the Eastern Freeway and Atal Setu. Preliminary works such as tunnel boring, land acquisition and pile foundation are in progress. A revised technical proposal has also been prepared in consultation with the traffic department," he said.

The chief minister has directed that the required improvements and expansions on SV Patel Road and Marine Drive be carried out as planned.

He said that once completed, the tunnel will significantly reduce traffic congestion and pollution in South Mumbai and bring a structured direction to urban transport.

Fadnavis said the ambitious project will give a new dimension to south Mumbai's transport infrastructure and boost the city's economic and geographical development.

