Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) A BJP Lok Sabha MP has filed an FIR about a fake Facebook account being operated in his name, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the city MP lodged the FIR with the Mulund Police station.

The incident came to light after a Mulund resident got a friend's request from the BJP leader's purported Facebook account earlier this week, he said.

After sometime, he got a message requesting for on- line transfer of Rs 10,000, the official said.

The recipient got suspicious and contacted local BJP functionaries and informed them about the fake account, he said.

The MP came to know about the incident on Tuesday and sent a written complaint to the police.

An identified person was booked under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personification) and 420 (cheating) along with relevant sections of the IT Act, the police official said. PTI

