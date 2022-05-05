Thane, May 5 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons and seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 25,000 from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

While some personnel from Mahatma Fule Chowk (MFC) police station in Kalyan town were patrolling on Tuesday night, they got a tip-off that some persons would come near a bus stand there to hand over the counterfeit currency notes to someone, a police spokesperson said in a release.

The police laid a trap and caught three people who came to the spot and seized from them fake notes with a face value of Rs 25,000 which were in the denominations of Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 200, he said.

The three persons - Rajneshkumar Chowdhari, Harshad Khan and Arjun Kushawah - all aged 19 and residents of Kolsewadi area in Kalyan, were arrested and a case was registered against them under relevant provisions, the official said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the fake currency and to whom they wanted to hand it over, he added.

