Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) Police on Monday seized a large number of fake documents, including Aadhaar and voter cards, during a search operation at the residence of Samresh Biswas, the kingpin of a fake passport racket, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

The authorities also found several forms used to make fake passports and lists containing names, phone numbers, and addresses, police said.

"These documents will be verified to determine how many passports were issued with them. Biswas was not only involved in manufacturing fake passports but also helped people cross the border from Bangladesh, preparing fake identity cards for them," said a senior police officer.

Earlier, Kolkata Police had arrested a contractual postal department employee in connection with the fake passport racket, following the arrest of Biswas.

