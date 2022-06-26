Chamoli (Badrinath) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Badrinath highway is once again blocked due to the falling of several boulders at Birahi and Pagal Nala following the overnight rainfall on Saturday.

As per the information, the restoration work of the highway is underway.

Also Read | British Library Shares Unseen 1839 Tai Khamti Rebellion, India's First War of Independence, Documents With Arunachal Govt.

Earlier on May 17, the traffic movement was disrupted on the Badrinath route, NH7, near Panchpulia in Uttarakhand's Karnaprayag after the boulders fell from the hill.

However, the traffic movement on that day was resumed just a few hours ago after it was suspended a day before, due to heavy rainfall followed by falling boulders near Hanuman Chatti and rising water in Lambagad drain.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Centre Over Rupee's Fall, Says ‘PM Narendra Modi's Mastery at Distractions Can't Hide Disasters’.

The portals of Badrinath Dham were opened on May 8, with the carrying capacity increased to 16,000 devotees to the Dham in a day.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath.

It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

According to the information from Badri-Kedar Temple Committee on June 18, more than 7 lakh 60 thousand pilgrims visited Badrinath and 7 lakh 27 thousand in Kedarnath, while 3 lakh 84 thousand in Gangotri, 2 lakh 94 thousand in Yamunotri.

Meanwhile, a total of 91 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Char Dam Yatra in Uttarakhand till May 27.

This year, the registrations for Yatra have also observed a new record as more than 10 lakh pilgrims have registered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)