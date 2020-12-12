Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12 (ANI): Families of five Hyderabadi women, who were allegedly cheated by a travel agent, are stuck in Dubai and sought help from the government of India on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Amjed Ullah Khan, a social activist said, "Five women belonging to Hyderabad were offered a job as saleswomen in a shopping mall in Dubai, UAE by a local agent named Shafi who is a resident of Misrigunj in Hyderabad, Telangana. As promised, all five women were taken to Dubai in October 2020 on a three months visit visa and were handed over to a person named Al Safeer who works at a labour recruitment company in Dubai. Later, they all were sold to some Arab families for Rs 2 lakh each to work as their home maids. They are being asked to work for 15 hours daily without proper food and accommodation. They are being tortured and sometimes sexually assaulted if they did not listen to them. They have not been paid any salary since they landed in Dubai."

"I request the Government of India to help in this matter and ask the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Indian Consulate in Dubai to rescue and repatriate them as soon as possible," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Sameena Begum, sister of victim Amreen Begum, said, "My sister went to Dubai for a job as a maid through a local agent Shafi. She called us and said that she is in trouble. There are other four members who were also a victim. When we came to know about their problems, we approached the local agent and asked them to bring them all back. He is asking us to pay Rs 1.50 lakh each to bring them back. We all are from poor backgrounds and unable to pay the amount to bring them back. We request the government of India to rescue them and bring her safe and sound to Hyderabad." (ANI)

