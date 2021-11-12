Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): Family and the coach of pacer Umran Malik expressed their happiness after he was selected in India A squad for the upcoming South Africa tour.

Speaking to ANI, Malik's coach Randhir Singh said he has faith in him.

"I have faith in Malik, the kind of performance he gave in IPL, he will shine there also. There is a high hope that he will make a record there too," Singh said.

"There is talent here in Jammu and Kashmir. We feel proud when a Jammu guy touches the height of success," the coach said.

Abdul Rashid, Malik's father said he is happy for his son and wishes him more success ahead.

"I congratulate J-K and whole India that my son played very well. I hope he continues playing like this and makes the country proud," Rashid said.

Malik's father said, "His son was always been very hardworking and whatever success he achieved is just because of his hard work."

Earlier on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the pacer Malik, for being selected in India A squad for the upcoming South Africa tour.

"Many congratulations to pacer Umran Malik for joining India 'A' squad, leaving for the South Africa tour. It is his hard work and sheer devotion to the game and I am sure this is a beginning of a marvellous journey for Umran. Best wishes to him for a successful cricketing career," tweeted the LG's Office quoting Manoj Sinha.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday picked the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from November 23, 2021, in Bloemfontein.

The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.

Umran Malik impressed one and all when he represented the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The pacer regularly clocked deliveries over 150 kmph and his speed enthralled fans in the country. (ANI)

