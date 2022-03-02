Faridabad, Mar 2 (PTI) The Faridabad police has set up a special investigation team to probe the alleged suicide by a class 10 student of a private school here, leading to the arrest of the school's headmistress.

The headmistress was arrested last Saturday for allegedly abetting the suicide by the student who had taken the extreme step, leaving behind a suicide note in which he had said, “This school has killed me.”

Faridabad Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora set up the SIT headed by Central Faridabad's Assistant Commissioner of Police Satyapal Yadav, a police spokesperson said, adding the probe would be monitored by Central Faridabad's deputy commissioner of police.

The other members of the SIT are SHO Arjun Dev of BPTP police station, Sub-Inspector Geeta of Women Police Station and Assistant Sub Inspector Rakesh, police spokesperson Sube Singh said, adding the district Child Welfare Committee officer too would assist in the probe.

Singh said as part of the investigation “the student's handwritten diary and other documents from home and school have been sent to the handwriting expert to match their writings”.

The 16-year-old, class 10 student had committed suicide on February 25 by jumping off the top floor of his apartment block here, leaving behind a note in which he had accused his school headmistress of harassing him and other children of bullying him, police had said.

The boy whose mother taught in the same school allegedly jumped off from the 17th floor of his residential building here at 9 pm on Thursday when he was alone in his house and succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a hospital.

