Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 16 (ANI): A Congress delegation led by Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal on Friday met Director General of Police Deepam Seth regarding the suicide of Sukhwant Singh, a resident of Paiga in Udham Singh Nagar. The victim allegedly shot himself in a hotel room on the night of January 10 at Kathgodam in Haldwani.

The delegation submitted a memorandum, placing three demands before the DGP.

The Pradesh Congress Committee, while submitting the memorandum, demanded that the Senior Superintendent of Police of Udham Singh Nagar district be suspended with immediate effect and a case be registered against him. The party also demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused in the farmer suicide case and that the investigation be handed over to the CBI.

The victim, Sukhwant Singh, prior to his death, uploaded a video levelling serious allegations against several property dealers and police officials. The Police Headquarters has directed an in-depth investigation into the case.

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police, STF, Nilesh Anand Bharne. The team includes SP Champawat Ajay Ganpati, Circle Officer Tanakpur Vandana Verma, Inspector Diwan Singh Bisht (Champawat), and Sub-Inspector Manish Khatri (Champawat).

In the interest of a fair and transparent probe, the police have suspended and transferred 12 personnel, including three Sub-Inspectors, one Additional Sub-Inspector, one Head Constable, and seven Constables, to Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts under the Garhwal Range, with immediate effect.

Authorities have also instructed a detailed examination of the video circulated on social media and the complaint sent by the deceased via email, which contains allegations against local individuals and personnel of the Udham Singh Nagar Police. Based on verified facts, appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, the Police Headquarters stated.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured justice to the family of late Sukhwant Singh, a farmer from Kashipur, adding that "no negligence will be tolerated at any level".

Dhami reaffirmed the state government's commitment to a fair and thorough probe into the matter. "They (the family) will receive justice in the case of his death, and no negligence will be tolerated at any level during the investigation. The government stands with the affected family with full sensitivity, and no one responsible for this tragic incident will be spared," Dhami said, according to the release published on Thursday. (ANI)

