Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Mar 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, a forest officer said.

The incident took place in a forest near Koihara village in Rajrappa police station area. The deceased was identified as Megnath Munda.

Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar said that Munda had gone to the forest where he was trampled to death by the herd of elephants.

He said that the herd, comprising six pachyderms, was spotted in the forest after the incident.

The forest department and the local administration have been keeping a close watch on the movement of the herd, he added.

