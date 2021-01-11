New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): In view of on-going farmers' agitation in Punjab, the railway has cancelled, short-terminated and diverted several trains on Sunday.

"Due to farmers' agitation in Punjab, four trains have been diverted and one train short terminated/short originated," said Western Railway.

Following are the trains that have been short - terminated:

1). Train No. 09025 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special Express journey commencing on January 11 will short-terminate at Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar. Consequently, Train No. 09026 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special Express journey commencing on January 13 will short-originate from Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Amritsar and Chandigarh.

And these are the following trains that have been diverted:

1). Train No. 02903 Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special journey commenced on January 10, 2021 will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.

2). Train No. 02904 Amritsar - Mumbai Central Special journey commencing on January 11, 2021 will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.

3). Train No. 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special journey commencing on January 11, will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.

4). Train No. 02926 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special journey commencing on January 11, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)