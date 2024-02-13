New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers on Tuesday.

To ensure law and order, Delhi police have already enforced Section 144, restricting entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies.

Visuals from Delhi's Gazipur border, Shambhu border and Tikri border showed barricades and barbed wires erected on the roads blocking entry.

Similar arrangements are observed at the Singhu border with rows of barricades lining the road.

Multi-layered barricading has taken place at these borders to restrict the protesting farmers from entering the national capital.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Sarfaraz, SP, Patiala city reviewed the security arrangement at Delhi's Shambhu border on Tuesday morning.

As per the police, a robust force of more than 2000 personnel, including CAPF, Crime Branch staff and battalions, are keeping a vigil to maintain law and order and address any untoward incidents.

Speaking to ANI on the extensive security in place, Ankit Singh, DCP of the North East District on Monday said, "Section 144 is in place. Bringing in tractor trolleys and assemblies is restricted. The Delhi Police and the CAPF are here. We have prepared to seal the border. We will ensure that no one breaks this border. If there is any untoward incident we will seal it completely."

"We have CAPF, Crime Branch staff, Batallions staff and other units. We have more than 2000 personnel strong force in the district," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the farmer union leaders and the government ended in a stalemate with no common ground in sight.

On the meeting, Union Minister Arjun Munda said he remains hopeful of a breakthrough, adding that the Centre wants to arrive at a resolution through dialogue.

Speaking to the reporters here after holding a fresh round of talks with the protesting farmer leaders, the Union Minister informed that while a breakthrough wasn't achieved, a broad consensus was reached on most of the issues of contention.

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda were among the team holding talks with farmer leaders. Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was also present.

Delhi Police has urged residents to cooperate and support law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in the city.

Farmers are protesting over their demands which include "MSP guarantee law" and debt waiver. (ANI)

