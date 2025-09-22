Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Farmers in different parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday hailed the implementation of GST reforms and said that the positive impact will be felt by all sections of farming community, specially small and medium farmers.

They said new GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates mark a major change in the agriculture and dairy sectors..The farmers said that lower GST on agricultural machinery and solar-powered equipment will reduce farming costs and increase farmers' profits.

The government has reduced GST on bio-pesticides and micronutrients. In the dairy sector, milk and cheese will now attract zero GST. The GST reforms are expected to promote integrated farming. GST has been reduced on tendu leaves also.

Farmers said that the reforms will not only help them save money but give better income opportunities. They said agriculture equipment has become more affordable.

"We will benefit. GST slab reduction will bring prosperity for farmers. I thank the government...," a farmer in Aligarh told ANI.

Another farmer said noted that GST on tractors of less than 1800 cc has been reduced to 5 per cent. He said GST has been reduced on tractor parts, including tyres, tubes, hydraulic pump from 18% to 5%. Similarly, on sprinklers, drip irrigation, harvesting machinery, tractor parts, GST has been reduced from 12% to 5%.

The GST on fixed speed diesel engines (>15 HP), threshing/harvesting machines, compost machines has been cut from 12% to 5%.

"Lower tractor prices will be specially beneficial for small and medium farmers. The cost of pump installation will come down. The Prime Minister wants to increase the income of farmers and he is taking steps in this regard and working for the welfare of the farmers," another farmer told ANI.

A farmer said that households will also save money.

"Earlier, there were four GST slabs, which have been brought down to two. There will be a difference of Rs 40-50 thousand when we buy a tractor. We welcome this move... Due to the reforms, every section of the society will benefit..." he said.

The reformed Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure has come into force from today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation via video conferencing, on Sunday, extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the commencement of Navratri, the festival of worshipping Shakti.

He remarked that from the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking a significant step forward in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

The Prime Minister said that implementation of Next Generation GST reforms marks the beginning of a GST Bachat Utsav(Savings Festival) across India.

He emphasized that this festival will enhance savings and make it easier for people to purchase their preferred items.

PM Modi noted that the benefits of this savings festival will reach the poor, middle class, neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.

He remarked that in this festive season, every household will experience increased happiness and sweetness. Extending his congratulations, the Prime Minister conveyed best wishes to crores of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and the GST Savings Festival. He underscored that these reforms will accelerate India's growth story, simplify business operations, make investments more attractive, and ensure that every state becomes an equal partner in the race for development.

This new framework is expected to ease compliance, reduce consumer prices, boost manufacturing, and support a wide range of industries, from agriculture to automobiles and from FMCG to renewable energy, and is intended to lower the cost of living, strengthen MSMEs, widen the tax base, and drive inclusive growth. (ANI)

