New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The anti-farm law protesters culminated their demonstration at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday with an all-women mock parliament session.

The 'Mahila Sansad' session saw participation by 200 women farmers, who discussed the three contentious farm laws.

“Today the women farmers ran the Kisan Sansad, and it happened in an organised and proper way. The women explained what is black in these black laws, and voiced their concerns in the farmer parliament.

“They said that the central government should talk to the farmers and repeal the three laws at the earliest. We will not go back until these laws are repealed,” said farmer leader Boota Singh Shadipur, according to a video clipping shared on the official page of Kisan Ekta Morcha.

Around 9.30 PM, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav told PTI that “all protesting farmers have vacated Jantar Mantar” site.

While the Kisan Sansad came to a close, farmers have already started working on their next strategy.

"Today was the last day of our protest at Jantar Mantar. We have plans to carry out Tiranga rallies across the country on Independence Day,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

During the 13 days that the Kisan Sansad was organised, farmers discussed several issues concerning the community, including the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, Essential Commodities Amendment Act, 2020, and Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2021, and each day resolutions were passed to symbolically "repeal" the contentious laws.

During the proceedings, farmers also passed a ‘No Confidence motion' against the government in the mock Parliament over its failure to meet the farmers' demands despite continued protests for over eight months.

By organising the Kisan Sansad parallel to the Parliament's monsoon session and close to the seat of power, the farmers, who had been protesting at the Delhi borders since November last year, tried to draw the attention of lawmakers to their demands.

The Delhi Police had granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar from July 22 till August 9 with a maximum of 200 protesters at the site.

A senior police officer said, "Today is the last day of the protest by farmers at Jantar Mantar here. As per permission given, they held their protest peacefully for all these days.”

The protestors, otherwise, have been camping at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020 with a demand that the Centre repeal the three farm laws introduced last year.

“On this very day (August 9) several years ago, Indians had called for the British to quit India, today we are calling for the BJP to leave (the seat of) power,” BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said, referring to the landmark 1942 episode of the national freedom movement.

“We are not going to seek any further permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar because the government is just not concerned. We will return to the (Delhi) borders where protests will continue until our demands are met,” he added.

