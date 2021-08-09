New Delhi, August 9: A total 33 infiltration attempts were made along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir till June this year but no case of infiltration was reported along the India-China Border, Parliament was told on Monday.

Replying to a query in the Upper House, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt stated that 11 terrorists were killed along the Line of Control when they were trying to enter India territory and 20 were apprehended.

Talking about the Indo-Bangladesh border, a total of 441 infiltration attempts were made till June this year. The minister also stated that 740 people were apprehended and one was killed. In addition, 11 infiltrators along the Indo-Nepal border have been apprehended this year till June.

At the India-Myanmar border, post the military coup of February 1, 2021, a total of 8486 Myanmar nationals and refugees crossed over into India, out of which 5796 were pushed back and 2690 are still in India. Infiltrators apprehended by the forces at the borders are handed over to the concerned state police.

On infiltration attempts along the India-China border, the minister pointed out that no case of infiltration has been reported this year. On August 6, there was another major breakthrough between India and China on the border dispute with both the countries withdrawing troops from friction Patrolling Point (PP) 17A in Gogra at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh -- the place where the border dispute erupted in May 2020.

The Indian Army has stated that both the countries have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. "The disengagement process was carried out over two days i.e. 04 and 05 August 2021. The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases," the Indian Army had said in a statement.

The force said that the twelfth round of talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China were held on July 31, 2021 at Chushul Moldo Meeting Point in Eastern Ladakh. The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.

"As an outcome of the meeting, both sides agreed on disengagement in the area of Gogra," the Indian Army said. With disengagement reached between both the countries for Gogra, India will now take up other remaining friction areas like Hot Springs and the 900 square km Depsang plains.

The build-up in Depsang was not considered part of the current standoff that started in May last year as escalation here took place in 2013. India has insisted during recent military commander meetings to resolve all issues across the Line of Actual Control.

Till now, apart from 12 rounds of Corps Commanders-level talks, the two forces have also held 10 Major General level, 55 Brigadier-level talks and 1,450 calls over the hotlines. Earlier, the troops of the two Himalayan giants disengaged from both the banks of Pangong Tso in February this year.

