Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Farmers of Northern India are claiming that huge imports of apples have affected their income and is hoping that the government in its Union Budget will bring in some change to provide relief to them.

"Farmers of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and other hill states, are suffering losses due to huge amounts of apple imports. We're hopeful of a change in the Union Budget," said Himachal Pradesh Fruits, Vegetables and Flowers Growers Association chief Harish Chauhan.

He also claimed that GST on packaging materials of agricultural products is also up to 18 per cent from 6 per cent.

"The farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand face huge losses due to this. We hope that the government will reduce it back to 6 per cent or make it tax-free," Chauhan said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Rajya Sabha is likely to function from 10 am till 3 pm on working days while the Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The first part of the Budget Session will begin on January 31 and will continue till February 11. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

