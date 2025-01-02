New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that its orders to provide medical aid and hospitalisation to farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26, was not to break his fast but for the well being of his health.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that Dallewal could continue his hunger strike under medical aid.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh and PM Narendra Modi Discuss India’s Grandeur and the Magic of Yoga in Heartfelt Meeting (Watch Video).

It said there appears to be a deliberate attempt in the media by Punjab government officers to give an impression that the court is pressuring Dallewal to break the fast.

"That's why he (Dallewal) is probably reluctant. Our directions were not to break his fast. We only said that let his health part be taken care of and that he could continue his peaceful protest even when he is hospitalised. You have to persuade him from this angle. Shifting to the hospital does not mean he will not continue his fast. There are medical facilities that will ensure that no harm is caused to his life. That is our only concern. His life is precious as a farmer's leader. He is not aligned to any political ideologies and he is taking care of only the farmers' cause," said the bench to Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh.

Also Read | Delhi Drug Bust: 2 Rajasthan-Based Drug Peddlers Arrested in Vihar Mohan Garden Area, Cannabis Worth INR 21.5 Lakhs Seized.

Justice Kant also took exception against persons who were making "irresponsible statements" to complicate the issue.

"There are people who are making irresponsible statements. We are aware. There are some so-called farmers' leaders who are making irresponsible statements to complicate things. What are their bona fides in a matter to be looked into," said the bench.

The bench then posted for Monday the contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab for not complying with the December 20 order for hearing.

It also asked the Chief Secretary of Punjab to file a compliance affidavit with regard to its directions passed on December 20.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death.

The apex court also heard a fresh petition filed by advocate Guninder Kaur Gill which stated that on December 9, 2021, farmers had suspended their year-long agitation with the assurance of the Central government that their demands would be met.

The petition sought direction from the Centre to comply with its proposal of December 9, 2021.

The bench directed that a copy petition be served on Secretary-General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Union government, and he will take instruction on the issues raised in the plea. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)