Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) The farmers on Monday started an indefinite dharna outside the min-secretariat in Haryana's Hansi to press for their demand of withdrawal of an FIR against three farmers.

Three farmers have been booked in connection with the damage caused during a protest against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Chander Jangra in Narnaund last week.

Earlier on Monday, farmers held a Panchayat in Hansi near the office of Superintendent of Police (SP), which was addressed by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

Farmer leader Vikas Sisar later told reporters about the indefinite sit-in outside the mini-secretariat, which also houses SP's office.

He said the administration invited them for talks during the day and a 16-member delegation of farmers held meeting with them, though the outcome was “not fruitful”.

“Our demand is that a case be registered against Ram Chander Jangra and attempt to murder case registered against farmers be withdrawn,” he said.

Protesting farmers had earlier laid siege at Narnaund police station in Haryana's Hisar district for their demands.

“We have decided that till our demands are met, we will continue our dharna, which will shift from Narnaund to the mini-secretariat in Hansi. Now, indefinite dharna will continue in Hansi,” Sisar said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had said that one farmer, Kuldeep Singh Rana, got seriously injured in the incident, and is still fighting for his life at the Jindal Hospital. The 40-year-old owns a very small tract of land.

"Farmers are demanding that the case against the farmers be taken back, and another case be filed for the injury suffered by Kuldeep Singh Rana,” the SKM had said.

Speaking to reporters in Karnal on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said an FIR has been registered in the Narnaund incident.

For maintenance of law and order, government will take steps, he said, while pointing out that farm union leaders had earlier promised to hold their agitation in a peaceful manner, but the Narnaund incident, in which BJP leader's car was damaged, belies their claim.

“Action will be taken in the matter as per law,” Khattar said.

SKM, the umbrella body of farmer unions, had earlier said that if the matter was not resolved on Sunday, they would gherao the Hansi SP office on Monday.

Heavy barricading had been made in the area and farmers later held a Panchayat to decide next course of action.

On Friday, the windshield of Rajya Sabha MP Jangra's car was smashed after some miscreants allegedly threw lathis on the vehicle during a protest over his visit to Narnaund.

A group of protesters carrying black flags blocked Jangra's route in Narnaund, according to police.

Meanwhile, November 25 will mark a year since farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh marched on the capital, demanding a repeal of three contentious farm laws.

Khattar commented on the completion of one year of farmer protests, saying: “in totality, it is an agitation of few people.”

He said government has always shown readiness to talk, if protesters “stop being stubborn, it will not take much time to resolve their issue”.

