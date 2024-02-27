Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday called for strengthening the opposition's INDIA bloc to save the country's "secular visage".

"There is a need to make the INDIA bloc strong so that the country is saved from the disaster the BJP has done in the last 10 years," a National Conference statement quoted Abdullah as saying.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said his son Omar Abdullah is in constant contact with the Congress and a decision on the seat-share arrangement for the parliamentary polls will come to the fore in the coming days.

"Omar (Abdullah) is talking with them and hopefully a decision on seat sharing will come out in the coming days. It is imperative to make the INDIA alliance strong. Being a part of the country, we have to make this alliance powerful," Abdullah added.

