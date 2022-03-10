Srinagar, Mar 10 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Thursday chaired the Airport Advisory Committee here and discussed measures to improve passenger facilities and rationalisation of airfare.

Among other officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Airport Director and other stakeholders also attended the meeting, an NC spokesman said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: AAP Sweeps Punjab With 92 Seats, Highest Tally For Any Party in Four Decades.

During the meeting, improving and easing out of passenger facilities, rationalising of airfare, and other issues concerning facilities were discussed, he said.

Abdullah commended the airport director for giving preference to local youth in the job openings at the facility.

Also Read | BJP’s Historic Victory in Manipur Testament of People’s Faith in Dynamic Leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Says CM Biren Singh.

"The passenger of today expects a seamless, even enjoyable, journey through the airport. The result of this is that airports and airlines are having to be more inventive in the ways in which they utilise existing facilities to ensure they pander to the demands of a more expecting passenger," he said.

The members of the advisory committee sought better ground handling at the facility and sought free ferrying services from the entrance gate to the airport terminal.

The members also called for having ticket counters outside the main terminus to help messengers evade the stressful and time-consuming process involved. The members also sought apron buses or airside transfer bus service from the main entrance gate to the terminal, the NC spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the AAI said the members of the committee were informed that plans for construction of a new integrated terminal building for the Srinagar airport were in an advanced stage.

The existing building will be upgraded and interlinked with the new building to provide a seamless experience. On construction and commissioning, the passenger area will increase from 20,226 SM to 64,360 SM, the AAI said.

The annual passenger capacity will increase from 2.5 million to 6.5 million. The peak hour passenger capacity will be augmented to 3,000 from existing 950. A state-of-the-art modern multi-level car parking will also be constructed for parking of 1,000 vehicles, it said.

The members of the committee suggested ways and means to improve the service standards and the airport management assured the committee to diligently work and implement the suggestion received so that the overall passenger experience may be improved, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)