Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): Choreographer and fashion consultant Prasad Bidapa's son Adam Bidapa has been arrested for allegedly sending "obscene" messages to a film actress, police said on Friday.

A senior police officer on anoymity to ANI, "based on the complaint of a lady, a case has been registered at Indira Nagar Police Station and Adam has been secured by police to inquire and investigate into the complaints made against him."

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy in Kyiv Advises Students to Pass Through Polish Borders of Budomeirz, Shehyni-Medyka.

The complainant in her complaint copy alleged that the accused used to send her filthy messages.

"I'm a seven months pregnant. I know him because of his father. Last Friday night, I got continuous messages which are filthy and disgusting when I was with my husband at home. He has my number because I used to attend his father's fashion events. It was shocking for me to get such messages," said the actress in the complaint copy.

Also Read | Ukraine is ‘Theatre’ of War Between Russia and US/NATO, Says Sitaram Yechury.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)