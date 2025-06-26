New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) 'Adamya', the first in a series of eight being constructed for the Indian Coast Guard, and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, was inducted into the maritime force on Thursday, officials said.

Designed and built entirely by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), the vessel exemplifies India's growing shipbuilding capability and represents a major stride towards the nation's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the ICG said.

"The Indian Coast Guard today marked a significant milestone in maritime security and indigenous shipbuilding with the induction of Yard 1271 'Adamya', the first Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) under the prestigious '8 FPV Project', at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)," it said in a statement.

With over 60 per cent indigenous content, the vessel underscores the success of the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector, it said.

'Adamya' is the "first ship in its class" within the ICG fleet to feature Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPPs) and indigenously developed gearboxes, offering superior manoeuvrability, operational flexibility, and enhanced performance at sea.

"The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilised remote-control guns with fire control systems, an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and an Automated Power Management System (APMS)," it said.

These advanced systems will empower the Indian Coast Guard to perform its charter duties with increased precision, efficiency, and responsiveness across India's extensive maritime domain, officials said.

FPVs like 'Adamya' will act as "force multipliers" in the ICG's operational fleet, enabling swift response for maritime law enforcement, coastal surveillance, search and rescue operations, and the protection of India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the ICG added.

The induction of the vessel not only strengthens India's coastal security architecture but also highlights the nation's expanding maritime capability and technological prowess, they said.

Fifth Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) 'Achal', in the series, was ceremoniously launched on June 16.

Designed and constructed under stringent dual-class certification from the American Bureau of Shipping and Indian Register of Shipping, the FPV 'Achal' features over 60 per cent indigenous content, the defence ministry had said in a statement.

