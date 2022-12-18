Jaipur, Dec 18: Sikar's Fatehpur area recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Rajasthan at 2 degrees Celsius, the weather department said Sunday. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records Minimum Temperature of 6.2 Deg Celsius; Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’.

According to it, the minimum temperature was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Churu, 3.5 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 4.5 degrees Celsius at Sangaria in Hanumangarh, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Alwar and Pilani, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 5.9 degrees Celsius in Nagaur. Rajasthan: ‘No Anti-Incumbency in State, No Bigger Achievement Than This’, Says CM Ashok Gehlot on 4 Years of Governance.

The night temperature at other places was above 6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. The weather conditions are likely to remain the same during the next two days.

