New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The biological father of a minor girl has approached a Delhi court seeking registration of an FIR for rape, murder, sexual harassment, and other offences allegedly committed against his minor daughter years after conversion to Islam.

The complainant's wife had deserted him eight years ago along with her two minor children, including the minor son and the deceased daughter. It is stated that she started living with a Muslim man and converted to Islam along with her two minor children.

The complainant has alleged that his minor daughter had been subjected to sexual harassment, physical assault, rape, and murder by the man with whom her mother has been living.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ayushi Saxena at Karkardooma Court in Delhi has called for a status report from the SHO of Jagat Puri Police Station in Delhi.

The matter has been listed for hearing on August 7.

Advocate Amita Sachdeva and Parth Yadav appeared for the complainant.

It was submitted that the complainant came to know from one of his relatives about the alleged murder of his daughter.

He visited the mortuary where the body was kept. He noticed the injuries on the body of his daughter, the plea alleged.

It is further alleged that when he approached the accused, requesting him to hand over the body of his daughter so that he may perform the last rites as per Hindu rites. He was threatened with dire consequences and murder.

Thereafter, the body was buried by the accused and his relatives, the complainant alleged. It is stated that he approached the SHO on July 31. He also sent an email to SHO and DCP, but no action was taken.

He, now, has prayed that the court direct the SHO to register an FIR and to find out where the body of his daughter has been buried. (ANI)

