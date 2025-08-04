Dehradun, August 4: In Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three days in the districts of Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal and Udham Singh Nagar. In view of the alert issued by the IMD, the Dehradun district administration announced the closure of all schools up to Class 12 and Anganwadi centres on August 4, 2025. According to an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Disaster Alert Portal, Dehradun district is likely to experience intense rainfall activity from the evening or night of August 3. The forecast warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Uttarakhand on Alert for Heavy Rains; Chardham Yatra Route Open: Vinod Kumar Suman.

The Dehradun district administration in an order dated 03.08.2025 said, "As per the updated weather forecast for today issued by the IMD, Dehradun and NDMA's National Disaster Alert Portal, in view of the yellow alert and the Nowcast, Doppler radar issued last evening/night and the continuous heavy rainfall at present, an "Orange Alert" has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Dehradun district, heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places, lightning with thunder at some places/ very strong to very strong spells of rain/ gusty winds (40-50 km/hr), heavy rainfall and very heavy rainfall at some places". IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Parts of Uttarakhand Till August 1.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for 3 Days in Uttarakhand

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Asan river near Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple flows with a strong current following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/buQbXx69gr — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

#WATCH | Orange alert issued in parts of Uttarakhand as heavy rain lashes Dehradun and other areas. pic.twitter.com/Kf0b2OGgqL — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

The district magistrate of Dehradun, Savin Bansal, directed that all government and private schools up to Class 12 and all Anganwadi centres remain closed for a day on August 4 as a precautionary measure. The order is aimed at ensuring the safety of students and children amid worsening weather conditions. The order further read, "In view of the moderate to heavy rainfall currently occurring in all areas of Dehradun district, the possibility of landslides increases in sensitive places. Due to which any kind of unpleasant incident can occur. Therefore, in view of disaster mitigation, a one-day holiday has been declared today in all educational institutions and Anganwadi centres running from class 1 to 12 in the district."

