Puri, August 4: A shocking incident has come to the fore from Odisha, where a 35-year-old man was brutally killed and his genitals mutilated by a group of villagers in Malasapadar in Gajapati district on Saturday night, August 2. According to a report, the victim was allegedly attacked over suspicions of practising witchcraft. His body was later dumped in the nearby Harabhangi Dam.

The victim was identified as Gopal, and his body was recovered by police on Sunday morning, August 3, according to the news agency PTI. 14 villagers have been detained for interrogation. The attack is believed to be linked to the recent death of a middle-aged woman in the village, which locals attributed to black magic allegedly performed by the victim. Odisha Shocker: Man Killed Over Suspicion of Performing Black Magic Spells in Malkangiri; Two Arrested.

Man Killed, Private Parts Cut Off Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Odisha

Fearing backlash, Gopal had earlier fled to his father-in-law’s home in Ganjam district, leaving his livestock in the care of his sister-in-law. Gopal reportedly returned to the village on August 2 to retrieve his cattle and goats when he was abducted by a mob. As per the report, the mob then strangled the victim to death, and chopped off his private parts before dumping his body in a dam.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem, and its report is awaited. Meanwhile, the police have launched a thorough probe into the incident. Bihar Horror: 5 of Family Burnt Alive Over Black Magic Suspicions in Purnea, 3 Accused Arrested.

In March this year, a 65-year-old man, his 35-year-old son and a 45-year-old man were hacked to death while three others were seriously injured after two groups clashed over witchcraft-related allegations in Odisha's Ganjam district.

According to the police, the father-son duo, Khadala Behera (65) and Ratnakar Behera (35), was socially boycotted by the villagers of Kharipalli for the last three years after being accused of practicing witchcraft. The tensions arose between the duo and the villagers over using the village pond.

