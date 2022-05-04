Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) The Calcutta High Wednesday said that it will pass its order in the case of the death by suicide by a class eight girl at Moynaguri following a rape bid on her after considering all aspects following the submission by the girl's father that he does not seek a CBI probe into the case.

Appearing for the victim's father, senior advocate Kishore Dutta submitted before the HC division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj that he has faith in the state police's investigation in the case and does not want a CBI investigation.

The bench spoke to the victim's father separately and said it will pass its order after considering all aspects.

The lawyer for a group of women advocates, who were petitioners in the PIL in the incident along with four other recent rape cases in different parts of the state, had sought a probe by an impartial agency or a court-monitored investigation and had prayed for transfer of the investigation to CBI following the victim's death.

The petitioners also prayed for adequate security to the victim's father and other family members.

The victim, a class eight student, was allegedly subjected to a rape attempt at Moynaguri in New Jalpaiguri district in February and had set herself on fire on April 15 following threats by her tormentors. She died several days later in a state-run hospital.

