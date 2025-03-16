Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) In a boost to India's cheetah conservation project, a female big cat and her four cubs will be released into the wild on Monday at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a development expected to draw tourists to the facility.

Sharing the information on X on Sunday night, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the increased number of cheetahs will offer an opportunity to watch them in their natural habitat, which will attract more tourists to KNP.

"Female cheetah Gamini from South Africa will be released in the free-range tomorrow (Monday) along with her two male and two female cubs in the Khajuri tourism zone of Kuno National Park," Yadav tweeted.

After the release of Gamini and her four cubs, the number of cheetahs in the wild at KNP will rise to 17 while nine will stay in the enclosure.

Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh government is determined to take wildlife conservation and tourism to new heights.

According to officials, Gamini had given birth to six cubs in her first litter on March 10, 2024. However, two of these cubs died in subsequent months.

On February 21 this year, Cheetah Jwala and her four cubs were released into the wild at KNP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the cheetah translocation project with the historic release of eight cheetahs, five females and three males, from Namibia on September 17, 2022. This marked the first-ever intercontinental translocation of big cats. In February 2023, 12 additional cheetahs were translocated from South Africa to KNP.

The total number of cheetahs at KNP in Sheopur district now stands at 26, including 14 cubs born on Indian soil.

This ambitious project is part of India's efforts to restore the cheetah population and enhance wildlife conservation and tourism in the region.

