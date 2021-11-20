Ferozepur, Nov 20 (PTI) A hand grenade kept in a tiffin box was found at Sekhwan village in Zira sub-division here, police said on Saturday.

The tiffin box was found by some officials of the Forest Department.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Pollution Board Slaps Rs 10-Lakh Fine on Industry for Flouting Norms.

Later, forest officials informed police following which district police chief Harmandeep Singh Hans, along with a police contingent rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area. The senior superintendent of police said it appears to be a live hand grenade. A bomb disposal squad has been called, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)