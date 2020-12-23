Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 23 (ANI): Alleging that several of her peers and family members were being baselessly investigated by Central agencies, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to fight her they should do so politically.

"The BJP is not fighting me politically. I want to tell the BJP that you have so much power, so many members in parliament, and you form the government. If you want to fight me, do it politically. Not through the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Put your feet on the ground and fight," she said while addressing the media here.

She also alleged that Central agencies were investigating her father's tomb.

"What will you get from these raids? What do I have? If I had anything you wouldn't be going to my father's tomb," she said.

Mufti further said that the government could not find charges against her, which was why they were connecting her and other leaders to terror charges.

"They have nothing to stick to me regarding corruption so they're trying to connect me to terror funding through Waheed-ur-Rehman," she said referring to Peoples Democratic Party youth wing president, who was arrested on November 25 in connection with the suspended J&K Police DSP Davinder Singh terror case.

The results of the in the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir were declared today. (ANI)

