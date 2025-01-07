Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday emphasized that its party workers are resolutely fighting against the BJP's "misgovernance" and stressed the need for building a "robust organizational framework".

The Uttar Pradesh Congress in a statement announced that the party after dissolving the state executive committee and district and city units initiated the "Sangathan Srijan" (Organization Creation) program to re-establish these units.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Woman Gets Life Imprisonment for Killing Husband With Minor Lover's Help in Bareilly.

The Congress workers from the Purvanchal zone were consulted on Tuesday as part of this initiative.

"The current atmosphere of hatred and division fostered by the BJP government is being actively countered by our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," said Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande addressing the program.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Sets Example by Not Using Taxpayer Money for Personal Festivities, RTI Discloses.

"It is our moral responsibility to translate this fight into action on the ground with full strength. Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh are firmly confronting the BJP's misgovernance and the time has come to construct a strong organization," he added.

The event held at the Congress state headquarters here began with sequential meetings of the workers from districts in the Purvanchal zone, including Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Deoria, Ballia, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar and Gorakhpur.

The delegates from each district presented their suggestions for building an effective organization.

Senior Congress leaders, former MPs, ex-MLAs and the current and former district office-bearers participated in the meetings.

Prominent leaders, including Pande, State Congress president and former minister Ajay Rai, and Purvanchal Zone in-charge and national secretary Satyanarayan Patel presided over the "Sangathan Srijan" program.

Senior Congress leaders, including former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, ex-MP Nirmal Khatri, former MP Raj Babbar, Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, former MP PL Punia and Brijlal Khabri, participated in the program and shared their organizational experiences.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief in his address said that marathon meetings would continue to engage the grassroots workers and create a powerful organization capable of taking the party's fight against the BJP's misgovernance to the last person in the society.

"This is a privilege for us to have the support and wisdom of our former presidents and senior leaders, who are here to assist and strengthen us with their experiences as we work toward building a strong organization," Rai added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)