Barpeta (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): A day after Assam Police registered a case against him for allegedly provoking the crowd, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma to file "as many cases as he wants" but still he will not be intimidated.

"I don't know from where he (Himanta) got the idea that he can scare Rahul Gandhi. File as many cases as you want against me, I am not afraid. I am not afraid of the BJP or the RSS. If you have filed 25 cases against me, file 25 more. Be happy," the Congress leader said while addressing a public meeting at Barpeta during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Guwahati Police had registered an FIR on January 23 against Rahul Gandhi and other party workers for "wanton acts of violence".

Rahul Gandhi said, "Earlier I gave a speech against (Gautam) Adani. He is a special friend of PM Modi. A case was registered against me and disqualified me from the Parliament, they took away my house."

"When they came to take the keys of my house it is their house and I do not want it. I reside in the hearts of every Indian. I have lakhs of homes in Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said.

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that an FIR has been registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, National Students' Union of India All India Congress Committee Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

"With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B) 143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act," Sarma said in a post on 'X'.

Following the incident where Congress workers clashed with police at the Khanapara area, the Assam Chief Minister alleged that Rahul Gandhi had tried to enter Guwahati with around 3000 people and 200 vehicles. (ANI)

