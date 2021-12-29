Madurai, Dec 29 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to file a report on the steps taken to ensure the release of 68 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are under the custody of Sri Lanka for allegedly violating the international maritime boundary.

Justices C V Karthikeyan and S Srimathy asked the government to file a status report on December 31.

The Tamil Nadu government told the court letters had been sent to the Centre to take steps for the release of the fishermen. The court was also informed that the Indian authorities also had taken steps to secure their release.

The judges said there should be some time frame to get the fishermen released.

G Thirumurugan, Coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Padhukappu Urimai Iyakkam, a fishernmen's rights association, prayed for the release of the fishermen and also their boats. He submitted that the Lankan authorities violated human rights by spraying sanitizers on the fishermen upon their arrest.

