Hyderabad, July 17 (PTI): Film exhibitors in Telangana on Saturday said they have decided to re-open cinema theatres from July 18.

Films would be screened on the basis of their release and availability, according to a press release.

Today, the members of Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce met the State Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav seeking steps to grant relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown norms in view of the difficulties being faced by the film industry, a press release from the Chamber said.

The relaxations include waiver of electrical minimum demand charges during the lockdown period and allowing nominal parking (charges) at standalone theatres, the release said.

The Minister and the Chief Secretary told the members that their demand would be considered, it added.

