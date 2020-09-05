Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Visakhapatnam Police on Friday arrested film producer Nutan Naidu from Karnataka's Udupi in connection with an incident wherein a man's head was allegedly tonsured after he stole a phone.

He was later produced in a court in Udupi.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that Naidu will be brought to Andhra Pradesh with the permission of the court.

"Film producer Nutan Naidu was arrested and produced in Court at Udupi, Karnataka in connection with an incident wherein a man's head was allegedly tonsured after he stole a phone. We will bring him to Andhra Pradesh after Court permits," Sinha told reporters here.

Earlier, Naidu's wife and six more were arrested in the case. Sinha said that they arrested Naidu only after a probe which proved his role in the incident.

According to the police, two mobiles were seized from Naidu after his arrest.

Recently, a person made a fake call to King George Hospital (KGH) Superintendent Sudhakar in the name of former IAS officer PV Ramesh to threaten them for a favour.

"After the arrest of Nutan Naidu, we got the SIM, which was used to make the fake call, from him," said CP Sinha. (ANI)

