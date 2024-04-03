Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The grand finale of the 48-hour-long Pentathon 2024, an initiative of National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) in partnership with AICTE at Amity University, Noida, was inaugurated on Wednesday, an official release said.

Navin Kumar Singh, IPS, Director General-NCIIPC, while delivering the inaugural address, laid out the objective of realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat of the Prime Minister wherein our Critical Information Infrastructure(CII) should be protected by our own young talent.

Expressing commitment to long-term skilling in cyber security and indigenizing the Indian cybersecurity landscape, Singh expressed that the long-term vision is to build start-ups and Indian companies that can export cybersecurity services to the world.

Throughout this 48-hour period, shortlisted participants from various technical colleges and universities across India will engage in real-world cybersecurity challenges, simulating the complexities of protecting critical information infrastructure (CII) entities. Leveraging their technical acumen and ethical hacking skills, participants will strive to identify vulnerabilities and propose effective mitigation strategies.

Among the 8,000 students who participated in the first round, only the top teams and individuals have been shortlisted. The winners and other talented participants will not only be rewarded through prizes but also recognised for real-world Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), subject to them meeting the standards and after due vetting.

Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, thanked NCIIPC for conceptualising and driving the idea, Amrita University as a challenge platform provider and Amity as hosts for collaborating with AICTE.

Sharing valuable four tips with the participants, Jere said, "Firstly, that this is a big opportunity to learn skills by being problem solvers to the given solutions, which is unprecedented and cannot be learnt in their colleges. Secondly, this is a big opportunity to learn how to work in a team and crack problems including time management. Thirdly, through these platforms, students can contribute to national development where companies and the government will come to the participants for solutions. Lastly, among the finalists, apart from winners, those recognised would find this a unique opportunity to add to their resume and help in career progression."

Expressing pleasure in hosting the pentathon, Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, said, "It is a great pride for Amity to be the Nodal Centre for the prestigious competition wherein the top 2 per cent talent of the country is competing. Today, the journey of learning starts for participants--the journey of building new networks and, most importantly, becoming part of the important critical problems at the national level and finding solutions."

"This competition has in a big way promoted innovation culture and created awareness and an opportunity to find solutions to given problems. Amity University will be providing its state-of-the-art infrastructure to the participants. Since this is a 48-hour long event, Amity will also hold a yoga session at 6 am and a cultural programme to de-stress the coders and provide them with a comfortable stay and joyful experience," he added.

"The Grand Finale will culminate with a final valedictory ceremony on April 4 where outstanding performers will be felicitated, acknowledging their exceptional contributions towards enhancing India's cybersecurity resilience," Shukla said. (ANI)

