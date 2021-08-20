Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 20 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday informed that the State Government had formulated a scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to poor families with annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh, who have lost their members due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister shared this information while responding to a question asked during the Question Hour on the first day of Monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha that commenced here today.

Adequate arrangements were made by the State Government for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply during the COVID-19 Pandemic, said Khattar.

He informed Vidhan Sabha that initially, Haryana got a quota of 150 MT oxygen from the Centre, which later was increased to 285 MT, although the State had demanded 350 MT oxygen from the Centre.

To ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, adequate arrangements were made through all transports modes including roads, air and trains. No discrimination of any kind was done in the supply of oxygen. During the second wave, the daily oxygen supply and requirement were calculated thoroughly, informed the Chief Minister.

Not only this, concentrators were also brought so as to ensure adequate supply of oxygen. Many social organizations also contributed to this, said the Chief Minister.

He said that even at present there are about 670 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. The likelihood of outbreak of third wave is still expected. Even today many people are struggling with Post-COVID complications. Pandemic is not in anyone's control. We have done our duty in times of crisis, added Khattar. He said that the opposition has an old habit of criticizing everything. (ANI)

