Bareilly (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against eight people, including a Samajwadi Party leader with a long rap sheet, for allegedly selling government land using forged documents in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

A case has been lodged against Naresh Pal Gupta, a former district secretary of the Samajwadi Party, his son Satish Chandra Gupta and six others for allegedly selling government land in Faridpur Municipality by using forged documents, the police said.

Also Read | Punjab Government Offices To Operate From 7.30 AM to 2 PM Till July 15, Announces CM Bhagwant Mann.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said the FIR was lodged at the Faridpur police station on behalf of Mahendra Pal Singh, the property clerk at Faridpur Municipality.

Gupta has 14 other cases registered against him, the police said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi's Repeated Visits Show How Weak BJP Is in State, Says Congress Leader DK Shivakumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)