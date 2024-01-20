Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against two persons for allegedly misappropriating goods worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore stocked in godowns owned by them, an official said on Saturday.

Complainants Pratik Bharat Relan and his father Bharat Vallabhdas Relan told the police that they import and sell synthetic rubber woods and store the goods in the godowns of father-son duo Jayantilal Dedhia and Jayesh Jayantilal Dhedia.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Fed Up With Extortion, 38-Year-Old Man Kills Woman and Dumped Her Body, Arrested.

The Relans alleged that their goods worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore were misappropriated from the godowns in Bhiwandi between July 2023 and January 2024.

Based on their complaints, the Narpoli police on Friday registered two FIRs against the godown owners, the official added.

Also Read | Lalita-Turned-Lalit Is Now a Father: Maharashtra Police Constable's Journey to Fatherhood After Sex Change Surgery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)