Bulandshahr (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A massive fire broke out Tuesday evening at a dairy plant in Siyana area here, official said.

They said police, fire and administrative officials are at the Ananda Dairy to control the blaze.

Several fire tenders have been engaged to douse the flames, they said.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, they said, adding it was not yet clear if dairy employees were present at the plant when the fire started.

