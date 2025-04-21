Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical factory at Domjur in West Bengal's Howrah district on Monday afternoon, a senior official of the state fire department said.

At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which started at the factory around 2 pm, a senior officer of Domjur police station said.

"Factory workers were shifted to a safe distance. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained," the police officer said.

