Howrah (WB), Jan 22 (PTI) Fire broke out at a factory in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened in Dakshin Dari in Domjur police station area, they said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: ECI Extends Ban on Physical Rallies, Road Shows Till January 31.

Five fire engines doused the flames in an operation that lasted nearly five hours, they added.

It was a thermocol manufacturing unit, because of which the fire spread quickly, a fire official said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann Challenges Charanjit Singh Channi To Contest Against Him From Dhuri.

There were no casualties and the extent of the damage is being ascertained, he said.

An investigation is on to find the cause of the fire, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)