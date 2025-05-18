New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A woman and her two pets -- a dog and a rabbit -- were rescued after a fire that broke out at a godown in east Delhi's Ganesh Nagar on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

No injuries to anyone were reported in the incident, they said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call regarding the incident at 2.22 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire broke out at the godown located on the ground floor of a multi-storey building that also houses residential units on its four upper floors, a DFS official said.

"While most residents managed to evacuate safely, the woman along with her pets was trapped in her flat due to thick smoke filling the stairwell,” the official said.

“She was later rescued along with pets," the official said.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading beyond the godown area, which stored a large quantity of medical supplies.

Preliminary inquiry suggests a short circuit could have triggered the fire, the officials said.

A detailed investigation is underway.

