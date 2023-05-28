Mumbai, May 28: A fire that broke out in a high rise near Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital late Saturday night, has been extinguished, informed officials. A Level-2 fire broke out in two flats on the 12th floor of the building. Following this, two people were rescued.

"Fire confined to two flats on the 12th floor, of fourteen floored building near Breach Candy Hospital. Two lines including one line of highrise fire fighting vehicle and 1 small hose line of motor pump are in operation," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade earlier said. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Revival Terrace Hookah Bar at Chowpati Seaface, Videos and Pics Show Huge Flames Emanating From Hookah Parlour.

"Reportedly some people are trapped inside the building and two people have been rescued from the 12th floor through the staircase," they earlier informed. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

Absolutely scray scenes at Breach candy in #Mumbai. Thankfully fire is coming under control now. From what I hear everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/3eDanWTPXV — Sandy Laxman (@sanlaxman) May 27, 2023

The fourteen-floored building was vacated by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) for safety concerns. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

